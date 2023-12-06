Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

How the LGBT movement poisons your children through the entertainment industry

The Van Maren Show

The Van Maren Show

See More

On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon explores how the LGBT movement is utilizing the entertainment industry to affect a cultural “revolution” in its favor.

December 6, 2023

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

How the LGBT movement poisons your children through the entertainment industry

Recent Videos

The transgender movement must be called out for its cruelty toward women and girls

Recent Videos

Pro-lifers: We must rethink our strategy if we want to win abortion referendums

Recent Videos

Beating pornography addiction for good: practical tips from a psychotherapist

Recent Videos

Why do Hungary and Poland fall silent on life, family issues at the UN?

Recent Videos

The conversation on pornography has changed, but its grip on our youth must be addressed

Recent Videos

Why we must reject the use of Marxist language in response to the Israel-Hamas conflict

Recent Videos

Leftists push the sexual revolution in Africa yet hypocritically accuse the right of 'neocolonialism'

Recent Videos

How do you raise conservative children in a woke city? New book explains how

Recent Videos

Euthanasia advocates don't want you to hear these two horrifying stories

Recent Videos

How one Canadian province sparked a nationwide debate on transgender ideology

Recent Videos

Roe was overturned more than a year ago. Have new pro-life laws saved babies' lives?

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...