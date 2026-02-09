How the modern church removes Christ | Frankly Ep. 22

Frank Wright examines how modernism strips Christ of His divinity by treating the Gospels as evolving myths rather than divine revelation. Chapter Five of “A Catechism of Modernism” reveals how modernist theology uses historical criticism to reduce Christianity to a set of human experiences, emptied of supernatural truth. This method, Frank warns, creates a religion that keeps the appearance of faith while discarding the person it’s built upon. As Christ is reinterpreted to fit modern ideologies, doctrine becomes negotiable, and worship becomes hollow.

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL



U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten