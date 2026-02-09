Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

How the modern church removes Christ | Frankly Ep. 22

Frank Wright examines how modernism strips Christ of His divinity by treating the Gospels as evolving myths rather than divine revelation. Chapter Five of “A Catechism of Modernism” reveals how modernist theology uses historical criticism to reduce Christianity to a set of human experiences, emptied of supernatural truth. This method, Frank warns, creates a religion that keeps the appearance of faith while discarding the person it’s built upon. As Christ is reinterpreted to fit modern ideologies, doctrine becomes negotiable, and worship becomes hollow.

February 9, 2026

