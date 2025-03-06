Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

How the saints survived torture | COVID-era tyranny

The John-Henry Westen Show

Global tyranny is on the rise, as more are noticing parallels between past oppressive regimes like those that persecuted and tortured saints and modern government actions, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. John-Henry Westen warns of future authoritarian measures, urging viewers to prepare spiritually and mentally for persecution. Drawing on historical examples, including Soviet-era gulags and Christian martyrs, John-Henry emphasizes the importance of unwavering faith, rejecting compromise, and trusting in God’s grace.

March 6, 2025

