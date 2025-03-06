How the saints survived torture | COVID-era tyranny

Global tyranny is on the rise, as more are noticing parallels between past oppressive regimes like those that persecuted and tortured saints and modern government actions, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. John-Henry Westen warns of future authoritarian measures, urging viewers to prepare spiritually and mentally for persecution. Drawing on historical examples, including Soviet-era gulags and Christian martyrs, John-Henry emphasizes the importance of unwavering faith, rejecting compromise, and trusting in God’s grace.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten