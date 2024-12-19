How the sexual revolution destroyed the family and upended Christian culture

What happened to the Christian culture of Western countries over the past few decades? How has it been replaced by an anti-Christian culture in such a short amount of time? Jonathon Van Maren, author and LifeSite contributor, answers these questions and more on tonight’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show. Van Maren unravels the historical and ideological roots of today’s cultural upheavals, tracing them to the sexual revolution and influential figures like Alfred Kinsey.

For much more on this topic, check out Van Maren’s new book, How We Got Here: https://www.amazon.com/How-We-Got-Here-Anti-Christian/dp/1998170195

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten