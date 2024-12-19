Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

How the sexual revolution destroyed the family and upended Christian culture

What happened to the Christian culture of Western countries over the past few decades? How has it been replaced by an anti-Christian culture in such a short amount of time? Jonathon Van Maren, author and LifeSite contributor, answers these questions and more on tonight’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show. Van Maren unravels the historical and ideological roots of today’s cultural upheavals, tracing them to the sexual revolution and influential figures like Alfred Kinsey.

For much more on this topic, check out Van Maren’s new book, How We Got Here: https://www.amazon.com/How-We-Got-Here-Anti-Christian/dp/1998170195

December 19, 2024

