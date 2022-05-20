How the Swiss Guard became the Pope’s personal army
On Friday, May 6, 36 new recruits of the Pontifical Swiss Guard swore their oath of allegiance to the Pope, vowing to defend his person even at the cost of their own lives.
LSNTVMay 20, 2022
