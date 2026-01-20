How this father of 17 keeps his family faithful in today’s crisis

Facing the dual crises of modern culture and Church confusion, how can Catholic parents build a thriving family? Father of 17 Conor Gallagher provides a surprising answer: order. In this profound conversation, Gallagher draws from business, philosophy, and theology to argue that the same principles that govern successful organizations, vision, unity, systems, and clear authority are the non-negotiables for a faithful family.

He reframes parenting as intentional leadership and marriage as a shared mission, offering practical steps to reduce conflict and increase joy. He urges parents to stop waiting for institutional solutions and start building strong, local “family ecosystems” rooted in faithful parishes, disciplined technology use, and intentional community. This is a hopeful, actionable guide for creating a home that forms children capable of resisting chaos and living with purpose.

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL



U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten