Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

How this father of 17 keeps his family faithful in today’s crisis

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

Facing the dual crises of modern culture and Church confusion, how can Catholic parents build a thriving family? Father of 17 Conor Gallagher provides a surprising answer: order. In this profound conversation, Gallagher draws from business, philosophy, and theology to argue that the same principles that govern successful organizations, vision, unity, systems, and clear authority are the non-negotiables for a faithful family.

He reframes parenting as intentional leadership and marriage as a shared mission, offering practical steps to reduce conflict and increase joy. He urges parents to stop waiting for institutional solutions and start building strong, local “family ecosystems” rooted in faithful parishes, disciplined technology use, and intentional community. This is a hopeful, actionable guide for creating a home that forms children capable of resisting chaos and living with purpose.

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

January 20, 2026

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
49:32

How this father of 17 keeps his family faithful in today’s crisis

Recent Videos
17:28

BREAKING: Israel is about to TAKE OVER the HOLY SITE Shepherd's Field

Recent Videos
42:19

Bishop Schneider's WARNING: 'Novus Ordo CANNOT continue as is'

Recent Videos
1:04:42

Pope Leo’s Agenda EXPOSED: Mother Miriam Reveals ERRORS of Pope Leo

Recent Videos
26:15

Pope Leo's former classmate WARNS: 'This is NOT the Catholic Church'

Recent Videos
25:10

SCANDAL: Child Trafficking CRISIS met with SILENCE by Pope Leo

Recent Videos
12:31

PROPHECY REVEALED: 3 Days of Darkness and END TIMES Warning

Recent Videos
4:24

The Remnant Faithful are the Bearers of CHRIST'S LIGHT this Christmas

Recent Videos
22:33

Satanic Ritual Abuse SURVIVOR Exposes the VATICAN | Rachel Mastrogiacomo

Recent Videos
39:18

Bishop Eleganti’s Final WARNING: The Silence on Doctrine Is a Lie

Recent Videos
20:08

Why are bishops SILENT!? Fr. Nix EXPOSES the Vatican's globalist agenda & Marian betrayal

Recent Videos
28:10

Does Catholic doctrine say you will NOT be FAT in heaven!?

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...