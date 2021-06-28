How this LifeSite mom fights for our freedom, and teaches her kids to do the same

Please remember to take our survey! It takes less than 5 minutes.



In this week's episode Maddie, Rebekah, and Clare are joined by their dear friend, Meghan Mulherin. Though busy as a mom of 7 and as LifeSite’s Database Manager, Meghan has been involved in organizing pro-medical freedom demonstrations in her town. She talks about the importance of doing these public demonstrations for the community and her family. She also gives tips and resources on how to join and organize these demonstrations.

Here are some of the resources Meghan mentions in the podcast:

Rebekah's mother's article about masks and COVID restrictions:

https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/christians-must-resist-all-covid-19-restrictions-heres-why

Lab tests show 11 dangerous pathogens found in children’s masks

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/lab-tests-show-11-dangerous-pathogens-found-in-childrens-masks

Digital Vaccine Information Cards

https://www.risemamarise.com/store/p/b16tukagm9ebn52els41jx7li948cr

“Yes, My Concerns Are That the Government Is Not Being Transparent about Those Risks” – mRNA Vaccine Inventor Speaks Out on Vaccine Concerns for Young People (VIDEO)



