How this Russian political prisoner predicted the moral decline of the West

Wed Feb 12, 2020 - 5:15 pm EST

In This Episode

Aleksandr Isayevich Solzhenitsyn, is a renowned Russian novelist, political prisoner, historian, and philosopher. Jonathon Van Maren calls him one of the greatest authors of the 20th century. Solzhenitsyn is well known for his work detailing his time as a political prisoner and exposing the inner workings of the Russian political machine, the Secret Police, and much more. 

Solzhenitsyn passed away in 2008, but his wisdom and experience can provide guidance to all of us as we navigate the morphing of governments around the world into governing bodies that increasingly resemble communism.  

In today’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon Van Maren speaks with Joseph Pearce, a man who became quite close to Solzhenitsyn as he wrote his biography.  Pearce shares his stories of Solzhenitsyn and his wisdom that may help save society.

