How to be more self-sufficient: Health Ranger Mike Adams shares tips

In this week's episode, Rebekah is joined by LifeSite's Meghan Mulherin and Mike Adams (known to many as the Health Ranger and owner of NaturalNews.com and Brighteon.com).
Mike talks about putting our full trust and faith in Our Savior, while also setting yourself and your family up for success and self-sufficiency. He speaks about easy projects like starting a garden - whether you choose in-ground, raised beds, hydroponic, or aeroponic, helping you save money and have healthy veggies and fruits at your fingertips.
Whether you're an avid gardener or can barely keep a houseplant alive, this is an inspiring episode filled with nuggets of gold!
