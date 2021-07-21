How to be more self-sufficient: Health Ranger Mike Adams shares tips

In this week's episode, Rebekah is joined by LifeSite's Meghan Mulherin and Mike Adams (known to many as the Health Ranger and owner of NaturalNews.com and Brighteon.com).

Mike talks about putting our full trust and faith in Our Savior, while also setting yourself and your family up for success and self-sufficiency. He speaks about easy projects like starting a garden - whether you choose in-ground, raised beds, hydroponic, or aeroponic, helping you save money and have healthy veggies and fruits at your fingertips.

Whether you're an avid gardener or can barely keep a houseplant alive, this is an inspiring episode filled with nuggets of gold!

Please remember to take our survey to let us know what you want to hear! It takes less than 5 minutes. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KLV3H7R

Click here to receive email updates from the Ladies. We promise not to spam. Just friends spreading some love your way. http://eepurl.com/hr7i_X

Please feel free to reach out to us anytime at [email protected] If you’d like to reach Mike or any of our other guests, please use the same email address and we will be glad to pass it on to them.

Until next week.

Lots of love,

The Ladies