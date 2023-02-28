Mother Miriam Live

How to beat back indifference and start practicing your faith again

In today’s episode, Mother Miriam continues her reading of the catechism reflecting on several ways that one can lose the faith.

Mother Miriam LiveFebruary 28, 2023

Mother Miriam Live

About the Show

Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother MiriamMother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you! To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.

