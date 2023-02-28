How to beat back indifference and start practicing your faith again
In today’s episode, Mother Miriam continues her reading of the catechism reflecting on several ways that one can lose the faith.
Mother Miriam LiveFebruary 28, 2023
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
About the Show
Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother Miriam, Mother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you! To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.
Get episodes via email
Recent VideosSee More
-
How to beat back indifference and start practicing your faith again
-
-
-
-
Fasting on Ash Wednesday helps discipline our bodies for the Lenten journey