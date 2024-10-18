Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

How to combat the GLOBAL epidemic of trans victimhood

As global forces push to norms new gender norms, including the trans movement, people of faith are called to stand firm. In this video, we explore strategies to combat this cultural shift and uphold traditional values. Journalist Frank Wright interviews Vaishnavi Sundar, producer of Behind the Looking Glass, a powerful documentary sharing the heartbreaking stories of wives and children impacted by male-to-female ‘transitions’ in their families. Learn how to resist this agenda and support those affected by these life-altering decisions.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/the-women-widowed-by-the-transgender-cult/

