How to faithfully observe Advent and prepare for the second coming of our Lord Jesus

On this week's episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland shares how to best prepare our hearts and minds this Advent for the celebration of our Savior's birth and for His second coming, which will happen at "an hour you do not expect."
The Bishop Strickland ShowNovember 29, 2022
About the Show
Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.
