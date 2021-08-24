Ladies of LifeSite
38:23

How to keep your faith, self, and sanity while raising a family

In this week's episode, Lisa and Clare are joined by Debbie Kopp. Debbie is a mother of 10 and an active member in her community. She takes us through the different seasons in life, and talked about the importance of support. She also talked about spiritual direction- its importance, what...

August 24, 2021

About the Show

Join us every week as we discuss being wives, moms, sisters, and daughters in light of today’s current events. 

We will address the raw questions and situations head on from our unique perspectives - like how to handle vaccinating and masking our kids, the work-mom-life balance, protecting our children’s innocence, facing the loss of a child, and much more.

