How to live with hope in God through secure financial investments | Drew Mason

The John-Henry Westen Show

In an era of global economic uncertainty — and where culture wars rage in every corner of society — Christians must prioritize safeguarding their families with organizations that align with their values. That’s why LifeSiteNews is proud to parter with St. Joseph Partners. Drew Mason, Managing Partner at St. Joseph Partners, offers prudent insight into the financial markets, why precious metals are a time-tested investment, and what it means for faithful Christians to trust in God during these difficult times. Christians are called to be good stewards of their resources, recognizing that all gifts are from God. There is no person better than Drew Mason to explain how Christians can best steward their resources, plan for the future, and bring glory to God with smart financial decisions.

December 7, 2023

