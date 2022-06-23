How to protect your church from the pro-abortion 'Night of Rage'
The Faith & Reason panel discusses concrete steps churches and pregnancy centers should take to protect their members and property from pro-abortion violence. Jack Maxey also gives an update on the signs of Western escalation against Russia and warns our elites not to do more harm than good.
Faith & ReasonJune 23, 2022
About the Show
Faith & Reason will tackle the biggest current events pertaining to U.S. and Canadian politics, global affairs, the Vatican, Pope Francis, and much more. Faith & Reason is co-hosted by John-Henry Westen, Fr. James Altman, Jack Maxey, and Liz Yore. John-Henry Westen is co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews. Fr. Altman is a Wisconsin-based priest cancelled by his bishop for preaching the truth about abortion. Jack Maxey is the former co-host of Steve Bannon’s “War Room.” Liz Yore is a lawyer and founder of the children rights advocacy group Yore Children.
Recent VideosSee More
-
How to protect your church from the pro-abortion 'Night of Rage'
-
'Open season': Abortion advocates promise more violence against pro-lifers
-
Signs point to Pope Francis resignation and DHS warns of attacks on churches
-
'Pride Month' hits the church as Pope Francis appoints pro-LGBT clergy to key Vatican posts
-
Abp. Cordileone should've banned Pelosi from Communion ten years earlier