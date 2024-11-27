Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
How to raise pro-life children in a pro-abortion society
On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon sits down with Maaike Rosendal of the Canadian Centre for Bio-ethical Reform to discuss a new book she co-authored with Jonathon’s wife, Charmaine, titled A Mom’s Guide to Raising Pro-Life Kids.
November 27, 2024
