How to reform our lives in the midst of this pandemic

Wed Jun 3, 2020 - 1:46 pm EST

Watch Mother Miriam's Live show from 6.3.2020. Mother continues to speak about the talks from the Rome Life Forum. Today she speaks about Fr. Linus Clovis' practical advice for practicing our Catholic faith during the pandemic. View the Rome Life Forum talks here.

