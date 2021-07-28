Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

How to understand the teaching ‘outside the Church there is no salvation’

Wed Jul 28, 2021 - 2:27 pm EST

In This Episode

Eric Sammons, editor-in-chief of Crisis Magazine, joins John-Henry to discuss Catholic evangelization and his recent book "Deadly Indifference." Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/how-to-understand-the-teaching-outside-the-church-there-is-no-salvation

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL