How you can use social media more intentionally and positively
Jonathan’s guest on this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show is Chris Martin, author of Terms of Service: The Real Cost of Social Media, and the two discuss the themes of Martin's new book.
The Van Maren ShowFebruary 16, 2022
About the Show
Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.
Recent VideosSee More
-
How you can use social media more intentionally and positively
-
Pro-life activist writes book against in-vitro fertilization: 'The end doesn't justify the means'
-
The Freedom Convoy isn't a protest, it's a celebration of freedom: People's Party leader Maxime Bernier
-
Pro-family activist blames adults 'pretending to be nice' for pressuring traumatized kids to 'transition'
-
COVID tyranny hangs over Canada, but there are still glimmers of hope