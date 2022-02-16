2022 Winter Olympics exposed: Inside China's communist regime
How you can use social media more intentionally and positively

Jonathan’s guest on this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show is Chris Martin, author of Terms of Service: The Real Cost of Social Media, and the two discuss the themes of Martin's new book.

February 16, 2022

About the Show

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

