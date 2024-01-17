Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
How YouTube influencers like MrBeast are normalizing transgenderism for an entire generation
The Van Maren ShowSee More
On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon explores the role social media influencers have in spreading gender ideology, focusing on the case of the wildly popular YouTube channel MrBeast, one of whose members, Chris Tyson, left his wife and three-year-old son to undergo a ‘sex change’ last year.
January 17, 2024
Comments