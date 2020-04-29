Hulu’s Mrs. America slanders a pro-life hero, who was she really?

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate here.

Phyllis Schlafly was a pro-life, pro-family mother of six children who educated and rallied communities to stop the imminent passage of the Equal Rights Amendment. Sadly, a new Hulu mini-series portrays her as a mean, ruthless woman whose marriage was struggling and who would do anything she needed to stop the passage of the ERA.

In this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Phyllis daughter joins Jonathon to set the record straight. Anne Schlafly Cori highlights the smearing of her mother in Mrs. America and shares the wonderful, selfless things Phyllis accomplished in her life, including helping get Ronald Reagan elected.