Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

Hulu’s Mrs. America slanders a pro-life hero, who was she really?

Wed Apr 29, 2020 - 1:28 pm EST

In This Episode

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate here.

 

Phyllis Schlafly was a pro-life, pro-family mother of six children who educated and rallied communities to stop the imminent passage of the Equal Rights Amendment. Sadly, a new Hulu mini-series portrays her as a mean, ruthless woman whose marriage was struggling and who would do anything she needed to stop the passage of the ERA.

 

In this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Phyllis daughter joins Jonathon to set the record straight. Anne Schlafly Cori highlights the smearing of her mother in Mrs. America and shares the wonderful, selfless things Phyllis accomplished in her life, including helping get Ronald Reagan elected.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

iTunes Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL