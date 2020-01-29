Human Coalition leader explains how they’ve rescued 14,500 babies from abortion

Brian Fischer of Human Coalition talks with Jonathon Van Maren on today’s episode of The Van Maren Show. Fischer was actually working in Christian radio when he was first introduced to the pro-life movement. He became involved with a pregnancy resource center as a donor and volunteer over 20 years ago. Quickly, Fischer began using his business experience and way of looking at everything to evaluate the pro-life movement.

Human Coalition began using a specific and unique approach to reach and talk with women who are in the high-at-risk-to-abort category. This method has been the backbone of the organization for the last decade. Listen to this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show to find out how they access these women.