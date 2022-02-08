Human trafficking arises when we treat people as a 'commodity' for our own pleasure: US bishop
Bishop Joseph Strickland discusses his visit to a south Louisiana shelter for young girls caught up in human trafficking, as well as the necessity to have "fire in the belly" when proclaiming the Gospel message.
The Bishop Strickland ShowFebruary 8, 2022
About the Show
Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.
