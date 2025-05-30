Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Human TRAFFICKING in Plain Sight?! | Ireland’s Surrogacy SCANDAL

Sandra Adams delivers a powerful exposé on Ireland’s shift toward international, commercial surrogacy, despite warnings from the EU and human rights bodies. What began as an altruistic bill has morphed into a global industry of exploitation, effectively legalizing the sale of babies and ignoring basic safeguards. Adams draws chilling parallels between today’s surrogacy practices and Ireland’s past abuses, like the Magdalene Laundries, warning that motherhood is being erased from law and language. She connects surrogacy to broader ideologies like transhumanism and calls for international solidarity to stop this modern form of trafficking before it’s too late.

May 30, 2025

