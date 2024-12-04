Hunter Biden pardon, Israel ceasefire veto, Syria, and Synod implementation

On this episode of Faith and Reason, Jason Jones discusses his advocacy for those impacted by war and violence around the world, especially in Syria, through his Vulnerable People Project. The panel also reviews the latest news, including the Biden administration’s veto of a ceasefire in Israel, the controversial pardon of Hunter Biden, the war in Syria, and ongoing concerns about the Synod on Synodality and its debates over the role of women in liturgical life.

