Hunter Biden's sweetheart deal with the ‘Deep State’ | Jack Maxey

FBI Whistleblower Jack Maxey condemns Hunter Biden’s sweetheart deal coordinated with the Department of Justice, overseen by Hunter Biden’s own father, President Joe Biden. The Department of Justice continues to expose itself as the enforcement arm of the ‘Deep State,’ giving criminal Hunter Biden a sweetheart plea deal that whistleblower Jack Maxey reveals is just the beginning of a larger string of crimes. Jack Maxey informs LifeSiteNews with the latest information ignored and censored by the mainstream media, and how the ‘Deep State’ continues to tip the scales of justice against the American people. The mainstream media does not want you to learn about this.

June 23, 2023

