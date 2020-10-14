Podcast Image

Hyde Amendment has saved millions of babies from abortion. And Biden wants to repeal it

Wed Oct 14, 2020 - 8:57 am EST

In today’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Dr. Michael New, a research scholar, joins Jonathon to discuss how a Democratic Presidency impacts abortion rates, and what would happen if Joe Biden was able to repeal the Hyde Amendment. 

