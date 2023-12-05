Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

'I Really Don't Want This On LifeSiteNews!' | 'Catholic' Education Organizer

LSNTV

LSNTV

See More
Undercover LifeSiteNews journalist Myles Vosylius attended the ‘When Faith Meets Pedagogy Conference,’ hosted by Catholic Curriculum Corporation, in Toronto on October 26, 2023 — and was kicked out of the conference for wanting to interview students and teachers about their Catholic faith. Vosylius’ hidden microphone captured the moment he was asked to leave the conference and the long exchange he had with a conference organizer. What Vosylius discovered about this so-called ‘Catholic’ education conference is telling and exactly the reason why LifeSiteNews is launching the brand-new documentary, “Education Over Indoctrination.” Education Over Indoctrination will examine the crisis in Catholic education and the woke assault upon the Catholic faith.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com 

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ 

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

December 5, 2023

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More

'I Really Don't Want This On LifeSiteNews!' | 'Catholic' Education Organizer

Recent Videos
3:03

Cardinal Fernández is relentlessly pushing error as Pope Francis' doctrine chief

Recent Videos
6:14

Turn to Our Lady of Fatima before it's too late

Recent Videos
16:22

Evolution: The false science enabling the globalists | Hugh Owen

Recent Videos
6:15

Vatican nuncio Cardinal Christophe Pierre confronts journalist Michael Haynes

Recent Videos
16:44

Globalists cannot stand against truth, faith, & power of God

Recent Videos
27:01

Joan Andrews Bell’s husband shares updates on imprisoned wife: ‘Spirits are very strong’

Recent Videos
20:33

Are conservatives voting for abortion? Disturbing trend explained

Recent Videos
19:44

Pope Francis using Synod as smokescreen for 'heretical hypnotism' | Liz Yore

Recent Videos
18:25

Pope Francis' Synod reveals revolution underway in Catholic Church | Jeanne Smits

Recent Videos
18:31

Globalists using 'satanic semantics' to push New World Order agenda

Recent Videos
3:29

Urgent: 46 children need food, medicine, clothing now

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...