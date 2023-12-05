'I Really Don't Want This On LifeSiteNews!' | 'Catholic' Education Organizer

Undercover LifeSiteNews journalist Myles Vosylius attended the ‘When Faith Meets Pedagogy Conference,’ hosted by Catholic Curriculum Corporation, in Toronto on October 26, 2023 — and was kicked out of the conference for wanting to interview students and teachers about their Catholic faith. Vosylius’ hidden microphone captured the moment he was asked to leave the conference and the long exchange he had with a conference organizer. What Vosylius discovered about this so-called ‘Catholic’ education conference is telling and exactly the reason why LifeSiteNews is launching the brand-new documentary, “Education Over Indoctrination.” Education Over Indoctrination will examine the crisis in Catholic education and the woke assault upon the Catholic faith.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten