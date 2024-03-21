Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

'I thought I was dreaming' - Man TRAPPED in Car Crash

Ed Jozsa died in a terrible car crash — and has lived to see the afterlife. A head-on collision, an uncertain hospital stay, and a vision of the afterlife have all given Jozsa a second chance. Jozsa explains what he say as he lay in his hospital bed — struggling to stay alive.

Jozsa is now on a mission to use the miracle of his survival as a rallying call to the world: live for God or suffer in hell. John-Henry Westen takes the pro-life movement to the limit, discussing the important responsibilities we all play that will ultimately bring us to account at the moment of death. Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/man-died-after-car-crash-heres-what-he-saw/

March 21, 2024

