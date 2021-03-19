Podcast Image

Join us every week as we discuss being wives, moms, sisters, and daughters in light of today’s current events. 

We will address the raw questions and situations head on from our unique perspectives - like how to handle vaccinating and masking our kids, the work-mom-life balance, protecting our children’s innocence, facing the loss of a child, and much more.

‘I was only arrested once’: The pro-life battle from the 80s to today

Fri Mar 19, 2021 - 4:24 pm EST

In this week's episode, Rebekah, Clare, and Maddie talk with LifeSite journalist Dorothy Cummings-McLean about hows she got started in the pro-life movement in Canada in the 1980s, her recent 2020 experiences living in Scotland, and even her brief time reporting from Rome in October 2020.

Grab your cup of coffee, tea, or beverage of choice and join us!

We hope that you will be inspired and spiritually strengthened through this podcast and share it with a friend, mother, sister, or daughter in your life.

