'I will not give up': Finnish MP targeted for defending Christian marriage vows to fight appeal

On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon interviews Päivi Räsänen, a Finnish Member of Parliament who's been targeted for years by a pro-LGBT prosecutor over her outspoken Christian beliefs on homosexuality and marriage.

The Van Maren ShowJanuary 25, 2023

