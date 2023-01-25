'I will not give up': Finnish MP targeted for defending Christian marriage vows to fight appeal
On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon interviews Päivi Räsänen, a Finnish Member of Parliament who's been targeted for years by a pro-LGBT prosecutor over her outspoken Christian beliefs on homosexuality and marriage.
The Van Maren ShowJanuary 25, 2023
About the Show
Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.
