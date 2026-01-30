ICE shooting BACKLASH, IVF baby gene editing?! InFocus

New video footage reveals that Alex Pretti repeatedly provoked ICE agents before being fatally shot, contradicting initial media narratives. The panel discusses how activist groups are escalating tensions at ICE operations to manufacture outrage while ICE agents are left without political backing. Attention then turns to a disturbing IVF trend allowing parents to select and discard embryos based on physical traits. This practice is condemned as modern eugenics masked by consumer choice and tech innovation. Without decisive leadership, these dehumanizing technologies will reshape society at the cost of human dignity.

