ICE shooting: Self-defense? Maduro CAPTURED, Venezuelan TAKEOVER

A fatal shooting of 37‑year‑old Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis has sparked protests from coast to coast, with critics accusing federal authorities of excessive force. Federal officials claim the agent acted in self‑defense as the woman tried to flee, while protesters say video evidence and eyewitness accounts contradict that version and fuel outrage. Reports emerge that President Donald Trump is signaling a willingness to compromise on the Hyde Amendment, prompting concern among pro‑life voters who feel their priorities are being sidelined in broader Republican calculations. A dramatic U.S. military operation resulted in the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, raising debate over America’s role overseas, with some hailing it as a stand against tyranny and others warning it signals renewed nation‑building and geopolitical risk.

January 9, 2026

