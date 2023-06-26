Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

ICYMI: Pope Francis' Vatican Officials Pay a Visit to Bishop Strickland

ICYMI: Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas was visited by Vatican officials at 9PM on Saturday — right on the heels of Bishop Strickland’s brave witness against the sacrilegious ‘drag nun’ display, promoted by the Dodgers and the MLB. Bishop Strickland is truly ‘America’s Bishop’ — and served as the LONE bishop who bravely witnessed and ministered to the Catholic faithful in protest of the display. PRAY FOR BISHOP STRICKLAND and pray for the Church 🙏

Full details 👇
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/report-americas-bishop-joseph-strickland-gets-apostolic-visitation-from-vatican/

June 26, 2023

