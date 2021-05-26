Podcast Image

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

‘If abortion doesn’t stop, neither do we:’ Pro-life college group continues fight during COVID

Wed May 26, 2021 - 3:36 pm EST

In this episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon speaks with Christen Pollo, Executive Director of Protect Life Michigan, an organization which reaches out to students at college campuses throughout the state.

