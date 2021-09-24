The John-Henry Westen Show

'If they can't break me, they can't break you!' Anti-COVID activist's message from jail

After three weeks behind bars, anti-lockdown activist and traditional Catholic Monica Smit was granted bail under revised conditions recently. John-Henry spoke with her parents about her advocacy while she was still behind bars.

The John-Henry Westen ShowSeptember 24, 2021

