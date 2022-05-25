If unborn life isn't protected, then all lives are 'up for grabs': US bishop
On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland speaks about the sacredness of all human life and the German bishops seeking to "change" Church teaching on homosexuality.
The Bishop Strickland ShowMay 25, 2022
About the Show
Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.
