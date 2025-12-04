If we LOSE Rome, we LOSE the FIGHT

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The Eternal City has become the epicenter of a war for the soul of the Church. John-Henry Westen details the shocking developments: papal audiences for Fr. James Martin, doctrinal notes rejecting core Marian titles, and episcopal appointments that undermine the faith.

LifeSiteNews stands as a bulwark against this corruption, reporting daily from the Vatican to equip the faithful with the truth.

We must not abandon Rome, the ground zero of this spiritual battle. Your sacrificial gift this Christmas will ensure that LifeSiteNews can continue to shine a light in the darkness and defend the faith where it is most threatened.

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=CH25_video

December 4, 2025

