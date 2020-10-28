If you vote for Biden you’re voting for the murder of babies: Fr. Altman joins Mother Miriam today

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate here.

Watch this episode of Mother Miriam's Live originally aired on 10.28.2020. Today, Fr. James Altman joins Mother Miriam as a special guest to discuss the upcoming 2020 election. Fr. Altman gained national attention by publishing a video telling people they cannot be Catholic and vote Democrat. Today, he answers listeners questions, including addressing the big stumbling block for many people: Trump’s personality.



