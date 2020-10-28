Podcast Image

Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother MiriamMother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you!

To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.

If you vote for Biden you’re voting for the murder of babies: Fr. Altman joins Mother Miriam today

Wed Oct 28, 2020 - 2:55 pm EST

Watch this episode of Mother Miriam's Live originally aired on 10.28.2020. Today, Fr. James Altman joins Mother Miriam as a special guest to discuss the upcoming 2020 election. Fr. Altman gained national attention by publishing a video telling people they cannot be Catholic and vote Democrat. Today, he answers listeners questions, including addressing the big stumbling block for many people: Trump’s personality.

