Ignoring Our Lady: a risk the Church can't afford

Rome Life Forum

Rome Life Forum

In a talk at LifeSite’s Rome Life Forum in Kansas City, Xavier Reyes-Ayral reflects on various Marian apparitions and Our Lady’s warnings for the Church. Discussing the significance of the Third Secret of Fatima, Reyes-Ayral sounds the alarm on the influence of Satan among the highest levels of Church leadership and the widening divisions between bishops and cardinals. Reyes-Ayral explains that faithful Catholics cannot afford to ignore Our Lady’s prophetic messages, which urge us to repent and turn to Our Lord for deliverance from the coming chastisement.

November 19, 2024

