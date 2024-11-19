Ignoring Our Lady: a risk the Church can't afford

In a talk at LifeSite’s Rome Life Forum in Kansas City, Xavier Reyes-Ayral reflects on various Marian apparitions and Our Lady’s warnings for the Church. Discussing the significance of the Third Secret of Fatima, Reyes-Ayral sounds the alarm on the influence of Satan among the highest levels of Church leadership and the widening divisions between bishops and cardinals. Reyes-Ayral explains that faithful Catholics cannot afford to ignore Our Lady’s prophetic messages, which urge us to repent and turn to Our Lord for deliverance from the coming chastisement.

