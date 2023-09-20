Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Immaculée Ilibagiza: How meditating on Our Lady's Sorrow heals my sorrows

The John-Henry Westen Show

The Blessed Virgin Mary loved and suffered greatly on account of her Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ. The perfect Christian, Mary is hailed even by the angels as “full of grace.” However, Mary is also called “Our Lady of Sorrows.” Now, Immaculée Ilibagiza brings Our Lady of Sorrows into an incredible new light — inspiring countless faithful Catholics worldwide to commit themselves to her seven Sorrows. Suffering is at the heart of Christian redemption, and Mary Our Mother suffered perfectly in love. Watch how you can suffer just like Mary, bringing her Son, Jesus Christ, more fully into your life.

September 20, 2023

