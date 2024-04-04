Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

In-depth analysis of the ‘de-transition’ movement

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

Get an inside glimpse into the horrific and destructive world of the transgender agenda like never before, which has left an entire generation of young people mutilated, sterilized, and clinically depressed. Now, Christian journalist Brandon Showalter is exposing the transgender movement by documenting a series of men and women who have escaped the transgender agenda and are telling their stories to the world. The de-transition movement is sending alarm bells to all young people, warning them to turn away from the transgender agenda before it also destroys their lives. What Showalter has to report is not suitable for young children, but sadly the transgender agenda is itself targeting them. Responsible pro-life and pro-family adults must get educated on the terrible aftereffects of the transgender agenda, beginning with Showalter’s proof. What Showalter has to report is startling.

April 4, 2024

