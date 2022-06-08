Mother Miriam Live

In the Catholic Church, you will be saved as long as you don't turn away from God

In today's episode, Mother Miriam reads about the Ember Days of Pentecost and comments on how much of a tragedy it is that the Church doesn't publicize them as much as they did before Vatican II.

Mother Miriam LiveJune 8, 2022

