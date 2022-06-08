In the Catholic Church, you will be saved as long as you don't turn away from God
In today's episode, Mother Miriam reads about the Ember Days of Pentecost and comments on how much of a tragedy it is that the Church doesn't publicize them as much as they did before Vatican II.
Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother Miriam, Mother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you!
