message
message
Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Infanticide in the West: a consequence of losing our Christian heritage

The Van Maren Show

The Van Maren Show

See More

On this week’s solo episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon considers questions about society’s potential acceptance of infanticide, especially whether or not legal abortion began an irreversible trend toward its acceptance.

June 7, 2023

Most Popular Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Infanticide in the West: a consequence of losing our Christian heritage

Recent Videos

How to recognize the LGBT handbook going into 'Pride Month' this June

Recent Videos

New book explains how traditional family life can help win the culture war

Recent Videos

New film series explores evidence for biblical Exodus, location of Mount Sinai

Recent Videos

Steven Crowder's shameful reaction to 'Down syndrome Barbie' is neither Christian nor pro-life

Recent Videos

Christian activist explains how to defend biblical teaching in a hostile pro-LGBT environment

Recent Videos

Why 'groomer' is an accurate term for the architects of the sexual revolution

Recent Videos

Woman who 'transitioned' at 42 calls transgenderism an 'epidemic' targeting vulnerable children

Recent Videos

'Part of our faith': Student harassed for pro-life beliefs continues fight against Canadian university

Recent Videos

'David vs. Goliath': Pro-life leader describes strong pressure on Malta to legalize abortion

Recent Videos

US gov't attitudes on communism in World War II brought cultural and moral destruction to the West

Recent Videos

Romania's new pro-life movement is working to change the hearts of a skeptical society

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...