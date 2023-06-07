Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Infanticide in the West: a consequence of losing our Christian heritage
On this week’s solo episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon considers questions about society’s potential acceptance of infanticide, especially whether or not legal abortion began an irreversible trend toward its acceptance.
June 7, 2023
