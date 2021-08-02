The John-Henry Westen Show

Injured by the COVID shot? These are the 'real treatments'

Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet, MD is on a mission to spread medical truth about COVID-19, the jab, and early treatments. She points out that people who've experienced vaccine injuries should "not suffer in silence."

