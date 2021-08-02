Injured by the COVID shot? These are the 'real treatments'
Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet, MD is on a mission to spread medical truth about COVID-19, the jab, and early treatments. She points out that people who've experienced vaccine injuries should "not suffer in silence."
The John-Henry Westen ShowAugust 2, 2021
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church
Get episodes via email
Recent VideosSee More
-
'Ireland is no longer Catholic': Priest says modernity destroyed the land of St. Patrick
-
Masking kids, forced vaccinations are 'diabolical' fear-tactics meant to control people
-
Wondering how the Canadian political system works? Watch this
-
-
Canadian police 'divided' over enforcing authoritarian Trudeau policies: law enforcement veteran