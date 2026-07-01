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Inside SSPX's Historic Consecrations: 4 Bishops, Thousands of Faithful & a Thunderstorm

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In Écône, Switzerland, the Society of Saint Pius X consecrated four priests as bishops before thousands of faithful gathered from around the world. The traditional episcopal rite, the laying of the Book of the Gospels, the consecratory prayer, the anointing with sacred chrism, unfolded in all its solemn beauty. And then, immediately after the consecration, a sudden thunderstorm broke over the ceremony.

Thousands of faithful did not scatter. They knelt. They prayed the Rosary together. The storm became a moment of grace, not interruption.

The day was historic. The significance is not yet fully known. But for the thousands who witnessed it, it is a sign that Tradition is not dead.

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July 1, 2026

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