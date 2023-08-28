INSPIRED: Deacon Keith Fournier moves to Texas for Bishop Strickland

Bishop Joseph Strickland has inspired prominent Catholic deacon, Keith Fournier, to move to Tyler, Texas to serve under America’s Bishop. Deacon Keith Fournier is Founder and Chairman of Common Good Foundation and Common Good Alliance, devoting himself to human rights causes and public policy issues. Deacon Fournier was also the founding Executive Director of the American Center for Law and Justice. Moved by Bishop Joseph Strickland’s unwavering defense of the faith, powerful preaching, and Christlike manner, Deacon Fournier is enthusiastic to serve under the greatest bishop in recent American history.

