Inspiring talks to strengthen the faithful during this unprecedented time

Watch Mother Miriam's Live show from 6.1.2020. Today, Mother speaks about the feast of Pentecost and the talks from the Rome Life Forum. She encourages listeners to view the talks to grow in their understanding of the faith and what they can do during these unprecedented times.

View the Rome Life Forum talks here.

