Investigating the Francis Papacy—What Will the Next Conclave Bring?
As discussions intensify over a potential conclave, many believe the entire Francis pontificate will need to be scrutinized. Faith leaders call for prayers for Pope Francis’ soul and highlight concerns over doctrinal ambiguities and controversial decisions during his tenure. With the Church at a crossroads, what direction will the next conclave take?
March 6, 2025
Comments