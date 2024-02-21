Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Inviting the LGBT Community into Christ

LGBT, Christianity, faith, grace, charity, relationships, love, acceptance, inclusivity, evangelism, spiritual journey, St. Joseph Partners, Drew Mason, LGBT community, God’s love, conversion, reconciliation, understanding, compassion, religious tolerance

Watch the rest of Drew Mason’s inspiring message, his forecast for an increasingly destabilizing economy, and more here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/growing-close-to-god-during-financial-uncertainty/

LifeSiteNews has a close partnership with Drew Mason and St. Joseph Partners, supplying pro-life and pro-family advocates with precious metal investments. Shop all of your favorite precious metals here, knowing that LifeSiteNews sent you: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

February 21, 2024

